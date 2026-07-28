"Malicious Garbage": Shilpa Shetty Debunks Viral Reservation Post Shared In Her Name

Shilpa Shetty has strongly denied a viral social media post on reservation that was falsely attributed to her, calling it fake and misleading. The actress issued a clarification on X, urging people not to believe fabricated statements being circulated in her name.

Details

Addressing the controversy, Shilpa wrote, "I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!" Take a look at Shilpa's post below:

The clarification came after a screenshot, purportedly showing an Instagram Story posted by the actress, began circulating widely on social media. The post contained remarks on caste-based reservation, triggering widespread discussion online. However, several users questioned its authenticity, with many claiming it was fabricated.

The viral message falsely attributed to Shilpa read: "Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation."

The fake post

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa was recently seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada-language action thriller directed by Prem. The film features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

She is also currently hosting Maa Hai Na, a reality cooking show in which celebrity contestants team up with a parent or adult child to take part in cooking challenges and light-hearted entertainment segments.

Shilpa made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller Baazigar. Over the years, she went on to star in several popular films, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Rishtey, Phir Milenge, and Life in a... Metro.

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