Shilpa Shetty On How Yoga Helped Her Overcome Spondylosis: 'There Was A Time When I Couldn't Turn My Neck'

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared her personal journey with yoga during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations, revealing how the practice helped her overcome spondylosis and transformed both her physical and mental well-being.

Addressing participants at the event, Shetty said her introduction to yoga came after it was recommended as part of her treatment for a medical condition.

"I got introduced to yoga because it was prescribed to me. I suffered fom spondylosis, so my physio told me to do these asanas. After that, I hired a yoga teacher. Then I did other asanas. When I got deeper into yoga, I realised that I saw a shift. It changed the way you see things and your perspective on life. It makes you more aware, and it's a journey of self-discovery," she said.

Reflecting on her physical progress, the actor added, "There was a time when I couldn't turn my neck fully and I couldn't look back. Now I can do the headstand. Imagine it's the same body. So yoga has taught me that the mind is more powerful than the body."

As per Mayo Clinic, Cervical spondylosis is a condition caused by the gradual degeneration of the bones and discs in the neck.

Shetty also highlighted the mental health benefits of yoga, particularly for young people facing modern-day pressures.

"The most amazing thing about yoga is that it has made me happy, it helped me stay in the now. There is so much stress we go through. Especially actors, always in the public eye and the younger generation, there is social media pressure, there is peer pressure, I feel for this generation, there is no better treatment than Paranayam." she said.

Calling the celebration a memorable experience, Shetty encouraged people of all ages to embrace yoga as a part of their daily lives.

"Today will be a memorable experience for me. There's no better way to celebrate International Yoga Day than to celebrate yoga with people. I was very excited that so many people. I try to make it enjoyable whenever I conduct mass sessions with people. There was a lot of fun and frolic, keeping the technique in mind," she said.

The actor also stressed the importance of introducing yoga to children at an early age.

"I wanted to introduce it to the three-year-old children who were here. They should enjoy yoga. I want to convey this message to our young generation: please take full advantage of it. It's science, left behind by our sages. It's the single most holistic way to cure yourself, strengthen yourself, build muscle, and stay mentally agile and fit. So please take up yoga," she added.

International Yoga Day was observed on June 21 under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India's main celebration at Kolkata's Red Road.

The 2026 theme highlights yoga's role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, reflecting the growing global focus on healthy and dignified ageing.

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, celebrations have expanded worldwide.

This year, Yoga Day events were organised across nearly 2,500 locations globally, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, underscoring yoga's growing influence as a worldwide movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.