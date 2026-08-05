Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain alert for North and South India. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain today and issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

With a yellow alert in place, the maximum is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be at 24 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh between August 4 and August 6. Rain activity is likely to continue over Delhi till August 10.

Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:

