Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain alert for North and South India. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain today and issued a yellow alert for the national capital.
With a yellow alert in place, the maximum is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be at 24 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
The weather office has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh between August 4 and August 6. Rain activity is likely to continue over Delhi till August 10.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon Disrupts Life In Himachal Pradesh; 153 Roads Blocked, 191 Power Transformers Down
Heavy monsoon rainfall continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with 153 roads remaining blocked, 191 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service and 58 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
The latest SEOC report issued on Tuesday evening said restoration work was underway in the affected districts, with teams deployed to clear roads, restore electricity supply and repair damaged water infrastructure.
Of the 153 blocked roads, Mandi district accounted for the highest number with 51, followed by Sirmaur (39), Kullu (36) and Shimla (15).
The number of blocked roads showed a marginal improvement from 157 reported earlier in the day, but remained significantly higher than Monday evening's figure of 109.
The report said no National Highway was blocked as of Tuesday evening.