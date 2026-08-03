Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur Bypoll Election LIVE Updates: Counting of votes began on Monday for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Bihar's Bankipur and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies, with results expected later in the day.

The Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh is being closely watched as it comes amid recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Political observers say the outcome could influence the political standing of both the BJP and Congress ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

Held on July 30, the Datia bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 71.44%. The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. The election is also seen as the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

In Bihar, votes cast in the July 30 Bankipur Assembly by-election will be counted at Kala Bhawan in Patna. The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.

Meanwhile, counting will also be taken up for the Manjalpur bypoll in Gujarat, which was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA and former minister Yogesh Patel. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 37.5% on July 30. The key contest is between BJP's Satish Govindbhai Patel and Congress leader Bhikhabhai Rabari.

Here Are The Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur Bypoll Election LIVE Updates: