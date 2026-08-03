Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur Bypoll Election LIVE Updates: Counting of votes began on Monday for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Bihar's Bankipur and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies, with results expected later in the day.
The Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh is being closely watched as it comes amid recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Political observers say the outcome could influence the political standing of both the BJP and Congress ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.
Held on July 30, the Datia bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 71.44%. The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. The election is also seen as the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.
In Bihar, votes cast in the July 30 Bankipur Assembly by-election will be counted at Kala Bhawan in Patna. The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.
Meanwhile, counting will also be taken up for the Manjalpur bypoll in Gujarat, which was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA and former minister Yogesh Patel. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 37.5% on July 30. The key contest is between BJP's Satish Govindbhai Patel and Congress leader Bhikhabhai Rabari.
Here Are The Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur Bypoll Election LIVE Updates:
Bypoll Election LIVE: Counting Begins In Bankipur, Datia Manjalpur
Bankipur Result Live Updates: Bankipur By-Election Vote Counting To Begin At 8 am Today
Bankipur by-election vote counting to begin at 8 am today— NDTV (@ndtv) August 3, 2026
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Bankipur Result Live Updates: Will Gen Z Protest Impact Bihar's Bankipur Bypolls? BJP Chief's Response
The nondescript Bankipur bypoll in Bihar is now making national headlines. Two factors have made the bypoll interesting -- Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor throwing his hat into the ring and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning in the wake of the Gen Z protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
While poll pundits wait to discern the impact of these developments on the BJP's political influence in the state, the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, is unfazed.
Datia By Election Result Live: Datia Bypoll Becomes A Battle For BJP, Congress Amid Student Protests
The outcome of the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to analysts, the closely watched result, slated for Monday, could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.
Political analyst and author Rashid Kidwai noted that the Datia contest had become a prestige battle for both the BJP and the Congress because it was held in the backdrop of students' unrest and Pradhan's resignation.
"If the result does not go in the BJP's favour, it could trigger wider political repercussions at the national level," Kidwai told PTI.
Kidwai said that the Datia contest was equally crucial for the Congress, as the Opposition party is seeking to retain the seat it won in the 2023 assembly elections.
"If the Congress wins, it will try to project the verdict as an expression of youth anger and claim that the political tide has started to turn against the BJP," he said.
Kidwai further pointed out that the bypoll carried significance for former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who was denied a ticket by the saffron party.
"If the BJP loses, Mishra's role and political future are likely to come under scrutiny," he said.
Talking to PTI, senior journalist Suresh Mehrotra said that a victory for the Congress will further strengthen state party chief Jitu Patwari within the organisation, while a BJP win will reinforce Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's position, but a defeat could embolden his detractors within the party.
(PTI)
Bypoll Election LIVE: Datia Bypoll Counting Today. BJP, Congress Await Verdict
Counting of votes for the Datia Assembly by-election will begin at 8 am on Monday after polling recorded a turnout of 71.44% on July 30.
The contest is mainly between BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, though 21 candidates, including Azad Samaj Party's Damodar Singh Yadav, are in the fray. The bypoll is also seen as the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.
The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his Assembly membership following a Delhi court's conviction order in a cheating case. The BJP did not field former state home minister Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat to Bharti in the 2023 Assembly elections.
In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 164 MLAs, the Congress 64 and the Bharat Adivasi Party.
Bypoll Election LIVE: All Set For Bankipur Bypoll Counting In Patna Amid Tight Security
The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly by-election will begin at 8 am on Monday, with the fate of 25 candidates set to be decided.
Preparations have been completed at Kala Bhawan in AN College, Patna, where votes from 422 polling stations will be counted over 30 rounds. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes.
Officials said the counting centre is under tight security, with EVMs kept in a strong room under three-layer protection and CCTV surveillance. Central paramilitary forces and Bihar Special Armed Police personnel have been deployed at the venue.
Initial trends are expected around noon, while the final result is likely by late afternoon. Only authorised personnel, candidates and their representatives carrying QR code-based passes will be allowed entry.