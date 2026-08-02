Woman Questions Traditional 9-To-5 Routine After Just One Week Of Remote Work: "I Finally Understood"

The pandemic normalised work from home, and now many professionals prefer it over a standard office schedule, which can often make it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance. However, a woman named Sneha recently shared experiencing a major shift in perspective after working from home for just one week. Sneha shared her experience on Instagram after getting the opportunity to work remotely during a week-long company training programme. She admitted that she was not even ready for how drastically the temporary change would impact her daily routine and overall well-being. She said in the video that by cutting out her daily commute, she saved time to go for morning walks, work out at the gym, read books, and enjoy relaxed evenings.

"I finally understood why people fight for work from home," she said in an Instagram video. "So last week I had a training and I got to work from home the entire week and honestly I wasn't prepared for what happened."

"I suddenly had time. Time for my morning walk, time to go to the gym, time to read, time to actually enjoy my evenings with a cup of tea. I felt like I had unlocked some secret version of adult life. By the end of the week I wasn't less productive."

"I was more productive. I was happier. I had more energy."

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Watch the video here:

"And I wasn't constantly racing against the clock. Now I'm officially jealous of everyone who gets to work remotely. And does anyone else feel like they become a whole different person when they work from home? Like peak productivity? Or is it just me?" she asked.

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Social media reactions

The video gained significant traction and struck a strong chord online, prompting many workers to share their own stories.

"And then there's me... Remote work is so flexible that even my family isn't convinced I'm employed anymore. They see me roaming around with a laptop all day and think, This fellow is jobless but acting busy," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The truth is, organisation management and govt everyone will know this but still they manipulate with some excuses like work culture, bond productivity and all... this is business," another user added.

"Officially saving 4hrs travel time for something more productive with no traffic stress," a third user added.