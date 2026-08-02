<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

After opening to packed theatres across the country, the Marvel superhero film has delivered another massive day at the ticket counters, taking its three-day India total close to the Rs 180 crore mark.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest Spider-Man outing has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, outperforming several recent releases and posting impressive occupancy figures across languages.

Day 3 Collection Gives Film Another Big Boost

After collecting Rs 60.6 crore net on its opening day and Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its winning streak on Saturday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 66.75 crore nett on Day 3.

With this, the film's total India nett collection now stands at Rs 176.70 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 211.27 crore.

The film is also expected to have a huge global debut, with projections estimating an opening weekend haul between $325 million and $358 million worldwide.

English Version Leads, Hindi Follows Strongly

The superhero film was screened in 17,703 shows across India on its third day.

The English version contributed the biggest share of the collections with Rs 38.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 21.75 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 3.75 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.75 crore.

The film also witnessed an impressive 69.67% overall occupancy in its English 3D shows on Saturday.

Among the key markets, Mumbai recorded 775 shows with an occupancy of 62.3%, while Bengaluru registered 653 shows and a stronger 70.3% occupancy, reflecting the film's widespread appeal.

Giving Tough Competition To Recent Releases

With an outstanding opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has established itself as one of the strongest performers currently in theatres.

The Marvel blockbuster has managed to give stiff competition to recent releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and actor-politician Vijay's Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan, further strengthening its hold over the box office.

North America Sees Historic Opening

The film has been equally unstoppable overseas.

Sony Pictures confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivered a record-breaking $168 million opening day from 4,487 locations across North America, setting a new opening day record for both the studio and the Spider-Man franchise.

The film surpassed the previous benchmark of $157.4 million set by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Sony now estimates the Tom Holland starrer will earn around $325 million during its opening weekend, which would make it the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history, overtaking Spider-Man: No Way Home's $260.1 million debut.

According to Screen Daily, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered the biggest opening day in the history of the Spider-Man franchise and for Sony Pictures, grossing a staggering $168 million from 4,487 locations across North America.

Can It Challenge Marvel's Biggest Records?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is targeting a domestic opening weekend of $260 million to $280 million, a figure that would place it as the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history, behind only Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $357 million.

Endgame also continues to hold the record for the biggest global opening weekend ever, earning $1.2 billion.

While some industry estimates suggest Spider-Man: Brand New Day could even cross $300 million domestically, Sony has maintained a more conservative projection of $190 million to $195 million for the film's opening weekend.

About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. The film marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie led by Tom Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.