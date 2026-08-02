Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wrap <i>Yeh Prem Mol Liya</i> Shoot, Share BTS Moments

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari have officially wrapped shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actors shared the news via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Ayushmann and Sharvari shared a string of BTS photos from the set. The opening image featured the duo holding each other's hands in a candid shot. The next frame showed Sharvari in a traditional red saree, while Ayushmann wore an off-white kurta with a crimson stole. They stood beside director Sooraj Barjatya while holding the clapboard together.

The final image showed the trio posing with members of the cast and crew.

In the caption, Ayushmann wrote, "Wrapped the shoot of #YehPremMolLiya in the most auspicious way at Banganga. With our hearts full of love and gratitude, thank you Sooraj sir, Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain and the entire team for making this journey so special. We can't wait to bring this Sooraj Barjatya film to you and your family only in cinemas on 27th November."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks the return of Sooraj Barjatya's iconic character "Prem" to the big screen. Speaking to IANS about taking on the role, Ayushmann said, "It is like a dream for me that I am playing the character of Prem. Because I had just thought that I wished it would happen. And, it happened. There is something new in Sooraj ji's story and it is a good thing. It is a family film like his films. The same film hasn't been released for many years."

The film sees Sooraj Barjatya back in the director's chair after a gap of four years. Known for defining the modern Bollywood family drama with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah, his last directorial project was the 2022 ensemble drama Uunchai. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to release in theatres on November 27.