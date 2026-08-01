After Mahesh Babu And Allu Arjun, Jr NTR May Join Multiplex Business: Report

Jr NTR is reportedly planning to enter the cinema exhibition business by launching a premium multiplex in Hyderabad. According to industry reports, the actor is considering setting up the new property in Gachibowli, joining a growing list of Tollywood stars who have invested in the multiplex business.

According to a report by Chitrajyothy, the proposed multiplex is expected to come up in Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad's fastest developing areas. The locality is close to the Financial District, Nanakramguda and several IT companies, making it home to a large number of professionals and families.

Industry reports suggest the area was chosen because of its growing population and increasing demand for entertainment. However, Jr NTR and his team are yet to make any official announcement regarding the project.

Several Telugu film stars have already entered the multiplex business. Mahesh Babu partnered with Asian Cinemas to launch AMB Cinemas, which has become known for its premium movie-watching experience. More recently, Allu Arjun launched AAA Cinemas, while Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda have also invested in the exhibition business.

Jr NTR Recovering From Shoulder Injury

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and has been advised by doctors to take six to eight weeks of rest. In an official statement earlier this week, his team said the actor is in stable condition, resting comfortably and receiving the best medical care. They also urged fans and the media not to speculate or circulate unverified reports.

"Official updates concerning his recovery and resumption of work commitments will be shared through authorized channels as appropriate. NTR and his team extend their deepest gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers, and continued support," his team informed.

Upcoming Films

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently filming Dragon, an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is scheduled to release on June 11, 2027. After completing Dragon, the actor is expected to collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological action drama.

Announcing the film, the actor wrote, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram."

The project is jointly backed by Haarika & Hassine Creations, headed by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu), and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts.