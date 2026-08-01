<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Varun Yadav Breaks Down After Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan Slam Him Over "Sexist" Remarks

Lock Upp 2 witnessed one of its most emotional moments yet after a heated argument over gender equality took an unexpected turn. What began as a contentious debate inside the jail soon led to strong reactions from host Farah Khan and special guest Huma Qureshi. They called out contestant Varun Yadav aka Laila and his friend Aarush Bhola for making alleged sexist remarks against Pamala Serena's friend, Lailli Mirza.

During the Judgment Day episode, Farah questioned Laila about Aarush's entry. "Varun, jab Aarush ghar ke andar aaya, the first thing he said... ye word hai use karne ka? [Varun, when Aarush came inside the house, the first thing he said was... This is the word to use?] she asked. To which Laila replied, "Us waqt dimaag nahi chal raha tha. [My mind wasn't working at that moment.]"

Huma immediately cut him off, referring to his defence that it was Delhi slang. "Main bhi Delhi se hoon aur mujhe pata hai hum kaise baat karte hain, theek hai? [I'm from Delhi too, and I know how we talk, okay?]" she said. Criticising him further, Huma added, "Tu apni thodi soch badha mere dost. [Broaden your mindset a little, my friend.]"

Moments later, an emotional Laila got up from his seat, walked away from the group and broke down in tears.

The argument began after Pamala accused Laila of being "sexist" and targeting women in the game. She also called out Aarush Bhola for allegedly using the derogatory phrase "chu chu chu" for her friend, Lailli Mirza. Defending himself and Aarush, Laila said the words were never meant to offend and were just part of how they speak.

During the heated exchange, Pamala also revealed Laila's secret, claiming he had sold newspapers to support his family during a financial crisis. Laila added that he also took tuition classes and did other jobs during that time. He said very few people, including his family and close friends, knew about this phase of his life.

Lock Upp Season 2 is currently in its final stretch and nearing its finale. New episodes are streaming daily on Netflix ahead of the scheduled grand finale on August 8.