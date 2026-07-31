<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena Call Varun Yadav "Sexist", "Misogynistic"

As Lock Upp Season 2 approaches its finale week, tension among the contestants has reached an all-time high, with rivalries intensifying and every task becoming a battle for survival. The latest episode of the show witnessed a heated confrontation between Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav.

Following the last task before finale week, Akanksha and Pamala accused Varun of targeting only women. Pamala claimed that she heard from Aarush that Varun would not lose to a woman in the task, and thus they were targeted. “Laila thinks women are beneath him. The audience is right when they are saying this. You're a sexist pig. He does not like women; he hates women. I feel sorry for anyone who marries you. He treats women as inferior to him,” Pamala said.

Agreeing with Pamala, Akanksha shared that she was stupid to have defended Varun all this time. She called Varun out for targeting in the game. “Did my visitor target you once? Everyone's targeting me. Then you could have told him to target Ram, sir. I will never do this to win, you hypocrite. You think you will win if you target women; that is why you are called a misogynist,” Akanksha lashed out at Varun.

The heated argument took place after Varun's strategy was out. Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, and Varun Yadav were the ones at risk, and only one of them could be saved in the end. During the game Varun was the last man standing with the help of Aarush Bhola. Pamala slammed the two of them for targeting women first so that Ram Kapoor would be saved and then he could be taken out. Despite Akanksha's request to Varun, he also targeted her in the game.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 features actors, influencers, and reality TV personalities as contestants. New episodes are available to stream on Netflix every day at 8 PM.