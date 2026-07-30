Aryan Khan's Day Out With A Mystery Woman In London Sparks Dating Rumours

Aryan Khan is making headlines once again, but this time it has nothing to do with films or fashion. Shah Rukh Khan's son has sparked fresh dating rumours after photos and videos of him spending time with a mystery woman in London surfaced online. While her identity was initially unknown, social media users were quick to identify her as artist Vinnie Takair.

According to posts shared online, Aryan and Vinnie were seen stepping out together after visiting a London casino. The pictures soon went viral, with fans wondering if the two are more than just friends.

Aryan And Vinnie Seen Together In London

One of the viral photos shows Aryan in a casual outfit as he walks out of what is believed to be a casino. Standing beside him is Vinnie, who was dressed in an all-black outfit.

The sighting immediately grabbed attention on social media. Fans began discussing the duo's outing, with many guessing if there could be something more between them.

Soon after the photos spread online, Vinnie shared a set of pictures from her London trip on Instagram. Along with the post, she wrote, "London, ily." The timing of the post made fans even more curious, with many linking it to Aryan's viral appearance.

It is also worth noting that Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram. Neither Aryan nor Vinnie has so far reacted to the latest dating rumours.

Aryan Khan's Past Dating Buzz

This is not the first time Aryan's personal life has become a topic of discussion. Although he has mostly stayed away from speaking about his relationships, he has often found himself at the centre of dating rumours.

Earlier, Aryan was linked to actor and model Larissa Bonesi after she featured in several promotional campaigns for his clothing brand, D'YAVOL X. Larissa was also seen at the premiere of Aryan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.