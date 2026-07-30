After Gauahar Khan, Awez Darbar Also Slams Nikhil Chinapa Over Menopause Comment

Nikhil Chinapa's comment about menopause has now drawn a response from Gauahar Khan's brother-in-law, Awez Darbar. Days after the former Alliance contestant made the remark while reacting to Gauahar's criticism of his gameplay, Awez shared a video on Instagram Stories and questioned the logic behind Nikhil's statement.

The controversy began after Nikhil was asked about Gauahar's comments on his game inside Alliance. During the interaction, he said he had never met Gauahar personally but had heard about her from Zaid Darbar, who is currently on the reality show. He then added, "Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe, she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."

Awez Darbar Reacts

Reacting to the clip, Awez posted a video on his Instagram Stories and took a dig at Nikhil.

He said, "Maine ek reality show haar kar ainvi hi bura feel kar raha tha. Nikhil Chinapa sir, 19 saal reality show ka shor macha kar ye bol rahe hain. (I was uselessly feeling bad after losing one reality show. Here is Nikhil Chinapa who has been doing shows for 19 years and saying this)."

He continued, "Nikhil sir, kya question pucha hai aur aap kya answer kar rahe ho? Matlab kuch to logic rakho na. Menopause ke baare mein mujhe itna pata toh hai nahi, but aap jaise men ko pause hone ki bahut zarurat hai, itna pata hai. Gauahar ne apni reply se already sabko pause kar diya hai, to I think itna hi bolna chahunga. Beesvein (20th) saal ke liye all the best. Acha karna (What is the question and what did you answer? Seems like there is no logic at all in what you say. I don't know much about menopause but I know men like you need to pause. Gauhar has given it back to you and I would only like to wish you the best for your 20th year. Do better)."

Gauahar Khan Had Already Called Out The Comment

Before Awez reacted, Gauahar had also criticised Nikhil's statement and called it insensitive.

She said, "I feel so sad for them that they don't even know the basics of how sensitive this issue called menopause and perimenopause is and what women go through. And for someone like Nikhil Chinapa to mention that as a comeback to my viewpoints of him as a player... it's shocking."

The actor also clarified that she had recently become a mother. "For your information, I've had a baby nine months ago, so clearly I'm not going through menopause or perimenopause. Get your facts right and please be sensitive to women when you're putting them in a category like that. Disgusting."

Nikhil, who was also one of the contestants on Alliance, was evicted from the reality show in the July 26 episode.