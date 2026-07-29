'My Job Was To Create Fights': Apoorva Mukhija Exposes <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Drama

Lock Upp 2 is nearing its finale, and the latest season has stayed true to its reputation by serving up high-voltage drama, explosive confrontations and plenty of entertainment. One of the biggest turning points in the season came with the entry of content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, as an informer.

Apoorva's arrival sparked fresh rivalries, heated arguments and emotional confrontations among the inmates. Now, after her brief but impactful stint on the show, Apoorva took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the criticism she received during the show's run.

Currently vacationing in Ibiza, Apoorva said she was bound by the show's contract and could not reveal that she had already been eliminated.

“Tum logon ne mujhe itni zyada gaali di hai and I couldn't post because I was under contract ki I can't show that I am out of the show. Mera kaam tha ungli karna, mera kaam tha jaake logon se ladayi karna. (You all abused me so much, and I couldn't post anything because I was under contract and wasn't allowed to reveal that I was out of the show. My job was to go around and pick fights),” she said.

“I Got My Fat Cheque,” Says Apoorva Mukhija

She further stated that her role in the house was to instigate fights. When participants declined to engage in fights, she had to fight with people herself.

“I tried so hard to create conflicts between contestants… Nobody wanted to fight. It was my job, and I got paid to do it. I couldn't not do it. So, when no one else was fighting, I had to go and fight with people because that usually creates a ripple effect,” Apoorva said.

Ending her message, she added, “You can love me or hate me. I got my fat cheque, I got my reels, and I'm in Ibiza!”

Apoorva Didn't Fight For Screen Time

Apoorva Mukhija also rejected accusations that she intentionally picked fights to gain more screen time. She argued that, as the Jailor's informer, her presence was always going to be a key part of the episodes.

“Mujhe kisise bhi footage khane ki zarurat nahi hai. Because agar unhone mujhe 5 din ke liye show mein daala hai, to get their cost back, unhe mujhe dikhana padega. (And I don't need to steal anyone's limelight. If the makers brought me into the show for five days, to get their cost back, they had to make sure I was visible),” she said.

The content creator added, “Whatever I did, they had to show me because I entered the house as the Informer. So, I didn't need to fight with people just to get screen time. Those episodes were always going to revolve around me,” she added.

Apoorva Mukhija Backs Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde

In another clip, Apoorva showed her support for contestants Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, writing, “Fully think my girl Shreya or Shilpa should win the show.”

About Lock Upp 2

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 features Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, and Varun “Laila” Yadav. The winner of the season will take home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.