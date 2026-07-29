Director Suneel Darshan Recalls Being At Karisma Kapoor's Home When Her Wedding To Abhishek Bachchan Was Called Off

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has revisited one of Bollywood's most talked-about relationships, revealing that he was at Karisma Kapoor's home when her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan was called off. Recounting the day, the director said he didn't hold anyone responsible for the breakup and believed some relationships were shaped by destiny.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Darshan recalled that Karisma and Abhishek's relationship blossomed even before they began working together on Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love.

“Their relationship had started even before Ek Rishtaa began, and it kept growing deeper. By the time I planned Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, it had already been decided that they would get married. They were an attractive pair - Amitabh Bachchan's son and Raj Kapoor's granddaughter. Ironically, the only film they were destined to do together was Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya,” he said.

‘It's Unfortunate That The Wedding Was Called Off'

Darshan also recalled being present at Karisma's residence when news of the cancelled wedding broke.

“Coincidentally, I was at Karisma's house when the engagement was called off. It's unfortunate that the wedding was called off. I don't think anyone can fully analyse the backlash or emotional turmoil that followed. Then she went to Bangkok for New Year's celebrations, and suddenly I heard she was going to marry Sunjay. I never understood that decision,” he said.

‘Don't Blame Anyone': Suneel

When asked about the reasons behind Karisma and Abhishek's split, Darshan refused to blame any individual.

“People blame Babita ji, Jaya ji, Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two,” he said.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan got engaged in 2002 after publicly confirming their relationship during Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebrations. However, the engagement was called off in early 2003, and neither family publicly disclosed the reason behind the split.

Suneel On Karisma's Marriage To Sunjay Kapur

Darshan also spoke about Karisma's marriage to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, saying he did not wish to comment extensively out of respect for their children.

“Someone has passed away, and they have children. I don't think I have the right to speak about that. If anyone has that right, it is Karisma,” he said.

He added that Karisma had known Sunjay's family for years through her childhood friendship with his sister, Mandira. “There were many things that Karisma found quite odd, yet she adjusted because she had decided to,” he concluded.

Karisma and Sunjay's Relationship

The actor married Sunjay Kapur in September 2003. They had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. But the couple's marriage later turned sour, with both parties making allegations against each other during divorce proceedings before their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev. He died in June 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in England.