Ram Charan Visits Coimbatore Temple With Wife Upasana After Wrist Surgery

Just days after undergoing wrist surgery, Ram Charan was spotted visiting an Ayyappa temple in Coimbatore with his wife, Upasana Konidela. The actor suffered an injury on the sets of his sports drama Peddi.

Currently recovering, Ram was seen wearing an arm sling as he offered prayers at the temple. Pictures from the visit surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the actor dressed in his Ayyappa mala, a black shirt and a traditional lungi. Upasana accompanied him in a floral blue kurta set.

Several photos captured Ram praying at the temple as devotees gathered around him, while another showed Upasana feeding cows at the temple's goshala.

Ram also interacted with temple authorities and priests, who clicked pictures with him. Devotees could also be seen greeting the actor and clicking selfies as he made his way through the temple premises.

Ram Charan's Surgery

The actor injured his right wrist while filming an action-packed sequence for Peddi. He flew to Coimbatore for a medical check-up, where doctors advised surgery to ensure proper healing. His mother Surekha, father Chiranjeevi, and wife Upasana Konidela accompanied him for the procedure.

After the surgery, the hospital authorities released a photo of Ram Charan along with a health update. It read, “Our beloved #RamCharan has successfully undergone wrist surgery in Coimbatore under the supervision of a highly experienced medical team. Doctors have recommended 8 weeks of rest and physiotherapy to ensure a complete recovery. Take all the time you need, Anna. Your health comes first. Wishing you a speedy recovery and can't wait to see you back in action.”

Ram Charan's Work Front

On the professional front, Ram Charan's Peddi made all the right noises. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Tinnu Anand, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan and Divyenndu in key roles.

Set in a rural backdrop, Peddi is a sports action drama that follows a determined young man who rises against all odds while fighting for his dreams and his people. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.