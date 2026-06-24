Ram Charan On <i>Peddi</i> Reviews Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role: "I Still Thank Everyone"

After Peddi makers faced severe backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, with viewers accusing the film of objectifying her and mishandling the character, Ram Charan has shared his perspective on the reviews written.

At the film's success bash yesterday, he thanked everyone, "I remember a dialogue from the Tagore movie. Telugu people don't like anyone that easily, but once they do, they love them till death. Much like that, no matter who said what and no matter what reviews were written... this film is truly not ours; it belongs to the audience."

He added, "I still thank everyone from big channels to small reviewers from the bottom of my heart."

On Daughter Klin Kaara's Reaction

Ram Charan also said Peddi has changed his life more than any other film.

He said, "You have made the film such a huge success that I worry you will forget Ram Charan and remember only Peddi. No, I'm saying that because I've experienced it even at home. My little one, Klin Kaara, used to call me nanna till the film was released. She now says, 'ey Peddi'. When I tell her not to address me like that, she calls me Peddi nanna. So even she has forgotten me."

The Peddi Controversy

The criticism has gathered pace on social media, where several users have also raised concerns about specific scenes in the film. Many have argued that Peddi's (Ram Charan's character) actions towards Achiyamma (Janhvi Kapoor's character) amount to 'objectification.'

The backlash has largely centred on the writing of Janhvi Kapoor's character rather than the film's direction or overall storytelling. Viewers say her role adds little to the narrative and primarily positions her as an object of desire for the male characters, limiting her agency and impact. Social media reactions have been particularly sharp, with users calling out what they describe as problematic visual choices and characterisation.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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