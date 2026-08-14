"We Will Make You Vacate Karnataka": Actor Rishika Singh Slams Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Trailer

Yash's upcoming film Toxic has been at the centre of a controversy since its announcement, and now Rishika Singh has shared her reaction to its trailer. She criticised the romantic and intimate scenes in the trailer and questioned why Yash chose to be part of such a project.

In a video, she said she expected Yash to show respect towards women, especially because he is a husband and father. She directly addressed the actor, saying that people would not accept content that she felt disrespected women and they'd make him vacate Karnataka.

She ended the video, saying that she was toxic.

On Instagram, Rishika Singh said, “I want Kannada cinema to grow and reach an international audience. I am happy that a big film like Toxic is being made in Kannada and that a Bollywood actress is also part of it.

“But I did not like the way women have been portrayed in the trailer. There are five female actors in the film. Has even one of them been shown beautifully or in a complimentary manner? Why was Kiara Advani brought from Bollywood to be portrayed in such a manner? If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka. I am Toxic.”

Rishika Singh's criticism was primarily focused on the intimate scenes in the Toxic trailer. Kiara Advani earlier spoke about the film and explained why she chose to be part of the story.

In an interview with Femina, the actress said, “I think it's the first time for me I mean, it's very rare for a single character to be able to portray a range of emotions, from powerful to vulnerability to deranged to manic, and there's madness.

“At the same time, there's this sensitivity and this detachment. There were so many layers and shades to Nadia that I think that's what completely drew me to this character and I said, 'Wow, I've never had to portray so many emotions.' I mean, it was a range of complex emotions in one character and I think any actor would kill for that."

Other than Yash and Kiara Advani, Toxic also stars Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi in key roles.