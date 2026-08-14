"How Long Does A Rocket Take To Reach Space?" Amitabh Bachchan Asks Skyroot CEOs On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 18</i>

The co-founders and CEOs of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, were the chief guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 for an Independence Day special episode. In his inimitable charm and wit, Amitabh Bachchan asked them the basic questions that probably every Indian would ask. The promos of the show are already viral.

In the first video, Amitabh Bachchan asks them, "What is Skyroot?"

In everyman's words, Pawan Chandana says, "If we have to reach somewhere, we would take a taxi. Likewise, if we want to send a satellite to the orbit of space, we need a rocket. Skyroot is like the taxi of space."

In another video, Big B asks them how long a rocket takes to reach space. Pawan Chandana cheekily asked the audience about their perception.

"Probably it would take one or two days," said one person from the audience.

"It just takes 15 minutes," Chandana replies, leaving everyone stunned.

"It took me one and a half hour to reach here (the KBC set) from the airport," Chandana adds jokingly.

Skyroot's big win

Skyroot Aerospace scripted history by sending a seven-storey rocket aloft from Sriharikota. Vikram-1 climbed into a 450 km orbit and released four payloads. It was India's first privately built rocket to reach orbit.

The mission carried a variety of experimental and operational payloads, including technology demonstrations, nanosatellites and space-debris removal technologies. For India's growing private space ecosystem, Vikram-1 represented a rare opportunity to test ambitious hardware in orbit.

One of the most closely watched experiments was Cosmoserve's active debris removal payload called Embrace. The mission aimed to demonstrate a soft robotic capture system designed to help tackle the growing problem of dangerous space debris orbiting Earth.

According to Chiranjeevi Phanindra, the company's founder, the payload successfully survived launch, and several critical systems operated exactly as expected once in orbit.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with the TV show. Fans across generations watch the show with equal zest and vigour.

Meanwhile, the 83-year-old host pushes himself beyond limits. In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he shot for 24 hours for KBC.

In his blog, he wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the relief of having connected with the daily routine of the Blog and the Ef .."

He added, "I shall retire now, get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow, the 6th Aug, is another early call .. the first broadcast date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.