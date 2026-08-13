<i>The Traitors 2</i>: Munawar Faruqui Calls Contestants 'Insecure' After Elimination

The Traitors is back with a brand new season. Comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui slammed his fellow contestants after being targeted and voted out.

In the first circle of Shaq, Munawar openly picked out his guess on Mallika Sherawat as the traitor. However, Munawar himself ended up receiving the highest number of votes and got eliminated. The contestants picked on Munawar for playing a game like a traitor, but the real traitors were Kullu, Krystle D'Souza, and Harman Singha.

Before the reveal, Munawar went to the centre of the room and said that he knew this would happen to him. “I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there.

“I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how they end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

When host Karan Johar asked Munawar to reveal if he was a traitor or innocent, he got emotional and lashed out at the group. “F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well! I am an innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people. They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared. Now recognise who is the one amongst you,” he said.

Munawar was eliminated at the first circle of shaq after receiving the highest number of votes. The star-studded lineup of The Traitor Season 2 includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri, are also part of the season. The Traitors Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.