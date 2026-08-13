Akanksha Chamola Says Divorce With Gaurav Khanna Is 'Definitely Happening', Papers Yet To Be Signed

Akanksha Chamola has clarified that her divorce from Gaurav Khanna is not a sudden decision and that the couple are yet to sign the papers simply because they have not been able to find the time.

Speaking at an event covered by NewsX, Akanksha said the separation had been in the works well before she entered Lock Upp 2 and before Gaurav appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Asked if the divorce is definitely happening, Akanksha said, “It is definitely happening. It was happening way before I entered the show [Lock Upp]. It was happening before Gaurav entered Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is just that we have not been able to find that proper time to sit and sign the documents yet because of our time clashing, work schedules, and everything. Unlike what people think, life is not that easy when you are an actor, because when you both are struggling and trying to have your own schedules… not everything is the way you want it to happen.”

Akanksha Chamola also explained that the couple did not arrive at the decision overnight. According to her, they spent around 18 months trying to understand their relationship before accepting that marriage was no longer working for them.

She said, “Sometime before he entered [Khatron Ke Khiladi]. So for us to genuinely decide that fine things are not working out, we took time for that. We took 18 months to decide that okay, we are not meant to be with each other, that marriage is not something that is there for us in the future.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur.

Their relationship came under fresh attention during Gaurav's stint on Bigg Boss 19, which he eventually won. During the reality show, he spoke about Akanksha's decision not to have children. The actor faced questions over whether sharing the personal detail was a way to gain sympathy.

During a media interaction in the finale week, Gaurav said he would always support his wife's decision, even though he personally wanted to have a family.

Akanksha had earlier spoken about their separation on Lock Upp 2. She also opened up about being bisexual and said she did not want children.