<i>Naatu Naatu</i> Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On Reports Of Threatening Woman, Promises Detailed Video

Rahul Sipligunj has finally responded to reports of him being booked over alleged threats to a woman in a marriage case. The singer behind the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR shared a screenshot of a Mahaa New YouTube thumbnail that used a popular Telugu proverb: “Rahul Sipligunj case. Uru lo pelli ki kukkala hadavidi ante ide emo. (A wedding is happening in the village, and the dogs are making all the fuss).”

The singer wrote, “Happy to see that in today's news. This is probably the best thumbnail I've seen so far, because it is very close to the truth. I'm not saying it is in my favour. I'm just saying it is nearly the truth.” He also promised to share a detailed video detailing the matter. “Coming with the full video at 9 PM,” he added. However, the video has not been released yet.

Woman Makes Allegations Against Rahul Sipligunj

According to a report by TV9 Telugu , a woman filed a complaint against Rahul Sipligunj and 11 others, alleging that Karpurapu Rahul Reddy, who introduced himself as a relative of Rahul under the pretext of marriage, has now threatened to leak that woman's private pictures and videos.

The woman also alleged that Rahul threatened her and forced her to give a video statement. The woman who filed the complaint claimed that her honour and personal life were damaged, alleging that she was blackmailed, threatened, and harassed.

The police registered an FIR at the MVP police station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, based on the woman's complaint. A case has been filed under various BNS sections and the IT Act.

About Rahul Sipligunj

Rahul Sipligunj is a popular singer-songwriter in the Telugu film industry. He first came into the limelight through his independent songs on YouTube. Later, with his song Naatu Naatu from RRR, Rahul attained international acclaim. The song won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

MM Keeravaani composed the music, while Chandrabose wrote the lyrics. He also sang multiple songs for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, among others.