Salman Khan Calls <i>7 Dogs</i> "Fresh" And "Entertaining" Ahead Of August 21 Release

Salman Khan is going international with 7 Dogs, an upcoming Egyptian action-thriller, which also stars Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito. The film brings together actors and filmmakers from different countries.

Ahead of its release, Salman spoke about why he feels 7 Dogs should be watched in theatres. He believes the film has a large scale, big action scenes and a world that will look better on the big screen.

He also praised directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for bringing their experience of making international action films to the project. For Salman, one of the most exciting parts was seeing Arab cinema reach a wider audience while keeping their own style. He feels the film offers something fresh for Indian viewers too.

In a conversation with Variety India, Salman Khan says, “7 Dogs is a big screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand. Adil and Bilall (directors) have brought their experience of making international action films into it. What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity.”

“I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries. I think Indian audiences will enjoy it because it's fresh, it's entertaining and it's the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I'm happy to have been a part of it.”

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs is a rare mix of actors from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and Middle East.

Led by Egyptian superstars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, the film also stars Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Sanjay Dutt, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang. The film is scheduled to be released on August 21.