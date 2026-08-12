Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Steps Down, Won't Seek Reappointment

Natarajan Chandrasekaran has stepped down as Tata Sons chairman. His resignation comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting, scheduled for August 18.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility."

Chandrasekaran's current term runs until February 2027. In his statement, Chandrasekaran specified that he will not seek reappointment after his term ends. "I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition," the statement added. {Read Full Text Of His Statement Here}

Following Chandrasekaran's resignation, shares of Tata Group companies -- including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power Company -- tumbled. At 11:30 am, Tata Power was down 1.26 per cent, TCS fell 3.9 per cent, and Tata Steel dropped 1.83 per cent.

Why N Chandrasekaran Resigned?

The resignation comes amid tensions with shareholders, and differences between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. Follow Live Updates

In his statement, Chandrasekaran mentions that one of the board members (likely referring to Noel Tata) didn't support the extension of his term beyond 2027, and in absence of unanimous support, he decided to step down.

"Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years (after February 20, 2027), which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on February 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," the statement read.

The Tata Son-Tata Trust Dispute

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have disagreements over board representation, group strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji. Tensions intensified after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. According to media reports, Noel Tata wants his son, Neville Tata, to play a more prominent role at the company.

Earlier, Chandrasekaran proposed that the reappointment decision be deferred until a consensus was reached -- a tradition upheld by the late Ratan Tata. Notably, Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987, became TCS' CEO in 2009 ⁠before ​taking over as Tata Sons chair ​in 2017. His tenure as the chairman saw the group tackling major crises, including the Air India crash, pricing pressure at TCS, and a cyberattack at Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata Sons manages businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India. With businesses spanning IT services, steel, airlines, defence, electronics and semiconductors, Tata is among India's biggest conglomerates.