N Chandrasekaran Steps Down. Here's How Much He Earned As Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepped down from his position this morning, ahead of the company's annual general meeting. He will not seek re-appointment when his current tenure ends in February 2027.

He earned a total remuneration of Rs 158.6 crore in FY26, marking his highest annual compensation since the company began disclosing directors' pay in its financial statements.

According to the Tata Sons annual report, his remuneration comprised Rs 17.9 crore in salary and allowances, while commissions accounted for the remaining Rs 140.7 crore.

With this, Chandrasekaran's cumulative earnings over the past five financial years have reached about Rs 685 crore.

His FY26 compensation represented almost 80 per cent of the total remuneration paid to Tata Sons directors during the year.

Chandrasekaran remains among India's highest-paid corporate executives, although his FY26 earnings were lower than the Rs 176 crore remuneration received by HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar during the same period.

N Chandrasekaran has said that he will not seek reappointment after his tenure ends in 2027.

The figures underscore a steady rise in Chandrasekaran's annual compensation. He earned Rs 155 crore in FY25 and Rs 134.8 crore in FY24, with FY26 emerging as the highest payout in the past five years.

Tata Sons Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Saurabh Agrawal was the second-highest-paid executive at the company in FY26, receiving total remuneration of Rs 34 crore, including Rs 26 crore in commissions.

Besides Chandrasekaran and Agrawal, none of the other seven directors received remuneration. However, six board members were paid commissions ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, was the only director who did not receive either remuneration or commission.