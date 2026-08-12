Opinion | Why Akhilesh Yadav Is Suddenly Betting On Brahmins In Uttar Pradesh

In a counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dalit card, Akhilesh Yadav is now banking on Brahmins. Setting his eyes on Uttar Pradesh's Brahmins, who account for around 9-11% of the state's population, Akhilesh now claims that the 'P' in his PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Adivasi) bloc stands for 'Pandit'. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party's (SP) founding member Janeshwar Mishra, he organised a conference in Lucknow, where most of the Brahmin leaders of the Samajwadi Party were invited. During the meeting, Akhilesh said that Brahmins were being oppressed in Uttar Pradesh, and that his party respects every caste.

Punching Above Their Weight

Brahmins, however, are a small group in Uttar Pradesh in terms of population. In not a single one of the state's 403 assembly constituencies does the Brahmin population cross 50%. In fact, across 403 seats, only seven have a Brahmin population share of over 30%. And yet, no serious political strategist in Lucknow plans an election without a Brahmin outreach plan.

That is because the community's power in the state has never come from numbers - it comes from spread, social standing, and, increasingly, from consolidation. Data compiled by VoteVibe shows just how thinly the Brahmin population is spread across Uttar Pradesh: 212 seats have a population of under 10%, and another 149 fall between 10-20%. Only 42 seats have over 20% Brahmin population.

On paper, this should make Brahmins marginal players in a state where caste arithmetic dominates every ticket-distribution meeting. But narrow the lens, and you find that a staggering 97 out of 403 seats have Brahmin populations that exceed 15%. In India's caste-conscious electoral culture, this is critical enough to swing a close contest.

In effect, thus, the community can influence the results of almost one-fourth of the state's assembly.

SP's Stronghold To BJP's Fortress

In 2012, these 97 'Brahmin-influenced' seats were effectively Samajwadi Party territory. The party won 55 of them - more than half. The BSP took 19, the BJP managed a modest 12, and the Congress held on to seven. Five years later, that map was unrecognisable. In 2017, the BJP swept 87 of the same 97 seats - a sevenfold jump.

The SP was reduced to three, the BSP to five, and the Congress was shut out entirely. The 2022 election saw a slight correction: the BJP's tally eased to 72, while the SP recovered to 21, but the broader picture held. The BJP remains the dominant force in seats where Brahmins carry weight, by a margin no other party has come close to challenging since 2017.

A Different Story

Seat counts reflect outcomes, but the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies' post-poll surveys reveal the underlying shift in loyalty. In 1996, the peak of the Ram Mandir-era Hindutva consolidation, as many as 71% of Brahmin voters backed the BJP. That support then went into steady decline through the Mandal-and-after years: 49% in 2002, 39% in 2007, bottoming out at 38% in 2012, as Mayawati's BSP courted upper-caste voters through its "social engineering" strategy and pulled a large share of the Brahmin vote away from the BJP.

Then came the reversal. By 2017, Brahmin support for the BJP had rocketed back to 83%. In 2022, it climbed further still, to 89% - arguably the most consolidated any single caste group's vote has been behind any single party in the state in recent memory.

Uneven Influence

Geographically, Brahmin electoral influence is not evenly spread across Uttar Pradesh. Of the 97 influenced seats, 42 sit in Central Uttar Pradesh and 41 in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, together accounting for 85% of all Brahmin-influenced constituencies. Western Uttar Pradesh, by contrast, has just 10 such seats, and Bundelkhand only four.

Any Brahmin-focused campaign strategy, in other words, is really a Central-and-Eastern-UP strategy - the belt running through Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and the districts around them.

Curiously, the number of Brahmin MLAs elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly hasn't mirrored these dramatic vote swings. It has moved in a comparatively narrow band: 41 in 2002, 56 in 2007 (the BSP's social-engineering high point, when Mayawati fielded and won with a large number of upper-caste candidates), dipping to 47 in both 2012 and 2017, before rising again to 52 in 2022.