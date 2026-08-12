Opinion | Why Akhilesh Yadav Is Suddenly Betting On Brahmins In Uttar Pradesh

In a counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dalit card, Akhilesh Yadav is now banking on Brahmins. Setting his eyes on Uttar Pradesh's Brahmins, who account for around 9-11% of the state's population, Akhilesh now claims that the 'P' in his PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Adivasi) bloc stands for 'Pandit'. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party's (SP) founding member Janeshwar Mishra, he organised a conference in Lucknow, where most of the Brahmin leaders of the Samajwadi Party were invited. During the meeting, Akhilesh said that Brahmins were being oppressed in Uttar Pradesh, and that his party respects every caste.
Punching Above Their Weight
Brahmins, however, are a small group in Uttar Pradesh in terms of population. In not a single one of the state's 403 assembly constituencies does the Brahmin population cross 50%. In fact, across 403 seats, only seven have a Brahmin population share of over 30%. And yet, no serious political strategist in Lucknow plans an election without a Brahmin outreach plan.
That is because the community's power in the state has never come from numbers - it comes from spread, social standing, and, increasingly, from consolidation. Data compiled by VoteVibe shows just how thinly the Brahmin population is spread across Uttar Pradesh: 212 seats have a population of under 10%, and another 149 fall between 10-20%. Only 42 seats have over 20% Brahmin population.
On paper, this should make Brahmins marginal players in a state where caste arithmetic dominates every ticket-distribution meeting. But narrow the lens, and you find that a staggering 97 out of 403 seats have Brahmin populations that exceed 15%. In India's caste-conscious electoral culture, this is critical enough to swing a close contest.
In effect, thus, the community can influence the results of almost one-fourth of the state's assembly.
SP's Stronghold To BJP's Fortress
In 2012, these 97 'Brahmin-influenced' seats were effectively Samajwadi Party territory. The party won 55 of them - more than half. The BSP took 19, the BJP managed a modest 12, and the Congress held on to seven. Five years later, that map was unrecognisable. In 2017, the BJP swept 87 of the same 97 seats - a sevenfold jump.
The SP was reduced to three, the BSP to five, and the Congress was shut out entirely. The 2022 election saw a slight correction: the BJP's tally eased to 72, while the SP recovered to 21, but the broader picture held. The BJP remains the dominant force in seats where Brahmins carry weight, by a margin no other party has come close to challenging since 2017.
A Different Story
Seat counts reflect outcomes, but the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies' post-poll surveys reveal the underlying shift in loyalty. In 1996, the peak of the Ram Mandir-era Hindutva consolidation, as many as 71% of Brahmin voters backed the BJP. That support then went into steady decline through the Mandal-and-after years: 49% in 2002, 39% in 2007, bottoming out at 38% in 2012, as Mayawati's BSP courted upper-caste voters through its "social engineering" strategy and pulled a large share of the Brahmin vote away from the BJP.
Then came the reversal. By 2017, Brahmin support for the BJP had rocketed back to 83%. In 2022, it climbed further still, to 89% - arguably the most consolidated any single caste group's vote has been behind any single party in the state in recent memory.
Uneven Influence
Geographically, Brahmin electoral influence is not evenly spread across Uttar Pradesh. Of the 97 influenced seats, 42 sit in Central Uttar Pradesh and 41 in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, together accounting for 85% of all Brahmin-influenced constituencies. Western Uttar Pradesh, by contrast, has just 10 such seats, and Bundelkhand only four.
Any Brahmin-focused campaign strategy, in other words, is really a Central-and-Eastern-UP strategy - the belt running through Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and the districts around them.
Curiously, the number of Brahmin MLAs elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly hasn't mirrored these dramatic vote swings. It has moved in a comparatively narrow band: 41 in 2002, 56 in 2007 (the BSP's social-engineering high point, when Mayawati fielded and won with a large number of upper-caste candidates), dipping to 47 in both 2012 and 2017, before rising again to 52 in 2022.
Even when the community's votes swung wildly between parties, its representation on the floor of the assembly stayed comparatively stable - a reminder that parties across the spectrum have continued fielding Brahmin candidates, regardless of which way the community's vote was flowing that year - again reinforcing their influence. Also, the percentage of Brahmin MLAs in the assembly is 13, which is high for their actual population.
Why SP Is Now Wooing Brahmins
Put together, the data tells a clear story: the BJP's dominance among Uttar Pradesh's Brahmins isn't a one-election blip. It's almost a decade-long consolidation that has been held through two assembly elections in a row.
For the opposition - a Samajwadi Party that recovered some ground in Brahmin-influenced seats in 2022, or a Congress that has been shut out entirely since 2012 - winning back even a fraction of this vote in Central and Eastern Uttar Pradesh could matter far more than the community's raw population numbers would suggest.
The Samajwadi Party is banking on tensions between Brahmins and Rajputs, the 'Thakurvad' allegations under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and discontent due to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and the NEET paper leak, to tap the crucial Brahmin vote.
While the Brahmin community wants power, the Samajwadi Party cannot name anybody other than Akhilesh Yadav as its chief ministerial face. In the BJP government, the community is represented by a Deputy Chief Minister post. So, switching would make little sense. Even in terms of ticket distribution, in 2022, the SP gave tickets to 39 Brahmins, the BJP to 68, and the BSP to 70. So, for a Brahmin candidate, the probability of winning on a BJP ticket is higher.
In a state where elections are frequently decided by single-digit margins in dozens of seats, a caste group with strong influence in 97 seats and 89% consolidation behind one party is not a footnote. It is a foundation.
(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his earlier avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author
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