Oracle Plans Fresh Layoffs After Cutting 21,000 Jobs Earlier This Year: Report

Oracle is preparing for another round of job cuts this month as the tech giant looks to reduce payroll costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to a Business Insider report.

The report states that Oracle has asked managers to identify employees who could be affected by the planned layoffs. The cuts are expected to be implemented before the company's second fiscal quarter begins on September 1, with some teams reportedly facing double-digit percentage reductions.

The latest move follows a major workforce reduction earlier this year. The report said Oracle workforce declined by 21,000 employees in fiscal 2026, equivalent to roughly 13 percent of its workforce, leaving the company with about 141,000 employees.

The reported job cuts come as Oracle ramps up spending to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing AI market. The company spent $55.7 billion during fiscal 2026 on AI-related infrastructure and reportedly borrowed $43 billion to support those investments. Oracle is also planning to raise an additional $40 billion through debt and equity during the current fiscal year.

Despite the heavy spending, demand for Oracle's cloud business remains strong. The company's cloud services revenue has grown sharply, driven by increasing demand for AI computing capacity. However, the scale of its investment programme has also raised concerns among investors, with Oracle shares declining significantly this year.

Neither Oracle nor its executives have publicly confirmed the latest reported layoffs.

According to a Reuters report published in June, Oracle's filing showed that the company spent $1.84 billion on severance and other restructuring-related costs in fiscal 2026, up significantly from $374 million in the previous fiscal year.