Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live Updates: Tata Group-backed companies' stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, plunging up to 5.95 per cent and losing about Rs 46,000 crore in market value after N Chandrasekaran said he would not offer himself for reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term expires in February 2027.
Shares of several Tata Group-backed companies witnessed selling pressure as the chairman's decision raised uncertainty over succession at India's largest conglomerate.
Tata Consultancy Services shares declined as much as 5.95 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,300.10 on the NSE, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares fell about 4 per cent
Similarly, Tata Steel shares also fell by more than 2 per cent to Rs 183.60.
Moreover, the sell-off by investors also weighed on other group companies.
Shares of Tata Elxsi, Tata Communications, Tata Technologies, Tata Power and Trent also traded up to 2 per cent per cent.
Here Are The Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live Updates:
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live: From Air India To AI, N Chandrasekaran's Big Bets Define His Legacy At Tata
After spending three decades at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Chandrasekaran inherited a sprawling group in 2017 with businesses ranging from steel and cars to hotels and IT.
Over the next nine years, he pushed Tata into areas that were barely on its traditional business map -- semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries, digital businesses, aviation, and artificial intelligence.
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live: One Company, Nearly 4-Decade Career: The N Chandrasekaran Story
Chandrasekaran, a former chief executive of Tata Consulting Services (TCS), took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 following a bitter boardroom battle that led to the ouster of Cyrus Mistry.
The appointment followed a 30-year career at TCS, where he rose through the ranks to become the CEO and under his leadership, TCS consolidated its position as the largest private sector employer in India and India's most valuable company, read a note on his bio on Tata's website.
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live: N Chandrasekaran Steps Down. Here's How Much He Earned As Tata Sons Chairman
Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran stepped down from his position this morning, ahead of the company's annual general meeting. He will not seek re-appointment when his current tenure ends in February 2027.
He earned a total remuneration of Rs 158.6 crore in FY26, marking his highest annual compensation since the company began disclosing directors' pay in its financial statements.
Tata Sons Chairman Reveals Why He Quit A Year After His Tenure Was Extended
N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from the post of Chairman of Tata Sons today amid tensions with shareholders and differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata over the extension of his tenure.
In his statement, Chandrasekaran - whose current term runs until February 2027 - said he is choosing to quit as one of the company's Board Members did not support his tenure extension.
"Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he wrote in his statement.
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live: TCS, Titan, Tata Consumer Decline After N Chandrasekaran's Resignation
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, with Tata Trusts holding around 66 per cent of the company.
Chandrasekaran's exit comes as the conglomerate continues to navigate the restructuring of its businesses and the group's broader ownership and capital structure.
Following the development, shares of several Tata Group companies came under selling pressure in Wednesday's morning trade.
Tata Consumer Products declined more than 1 per cent to Rs 1,066 apiece on the NSE, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell up to 5.
Titan Company shares were down 1.03 per cent at Rs 5,075.10, while Tata Power Company declined 0.9 per cent to Rs 376.60.
(IANS)
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live: N Chandrasekaran Says Won't Seek Reappointment After Term Ends In February
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company.
Chandrasekaran said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust - majority shareholders in Tata Sons - had unanimously recommended extending his term by five years, with the proposal subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board.
The proposal was tabled at a Tata Sons Board meeting on February 24 but was not carried through after one Board member did not support it, Chandrasekaran said.
"In the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he said in a statement.
(PTI)
Read: N Chandrasekaran's Full Statement On Stepping Down As Tata Sons Chairman
N Chandrasekaran has resigned from the post of Chairman of Tata Sons today. His current tenure will ends in nearly six months on February 20, 2027.
Chandrasekaran has decided to not offer himself for reappointment. The resignation comes ahead of the company's annual general meeting, scheduled for August 18.
Tata Sons Chairman Resignation Live Updates: The Tata Son-Tata Trust Dispute
Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have disagreements over board representation, group strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji. Tensions intensified after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.
Notably, Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987, became TCS' CEO in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chair in 2017.