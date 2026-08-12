Tata Sons Chairman Reveals Why He Quit A Year After His Tenure Was Extended

N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from the post of Chairman of Tata Sons today amid tensions with shareholders and differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata over the extension of his tenure. In his statement, Chandrasekaran asserted that he will not seek re-appointment when his current tenure ends in February next year. Live updates

Why did N Chandrasekaran step down?

Chandrasekaran said he is choosing to quit as one of the company's Board Members did not support his tenure extension.

Read N Chandrasekaran's Full Statement

"Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he wrote in his statement.

Chandrasekaran added that it has been six months since the Board meeting, but no resolution has been reached to date.

"Tata Sons is a very large institution, and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders," he said.

Chandrasekaran has been a part of the Tata Group for 40 years. He served as Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group since January 2017. He joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an intern in 1987 and went on to become the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2009 before taking charge of Tata Sons.

"I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he said in his statement.

On the next steps of his succession, Chandrasekaran said, "I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition."

The Tata Sons-Tata Trust dispute

Tata Sons and Trusts have been having disagreements over board representation, group strategy and the proposed exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji. While Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, Tata Trusts holds around 66 per cent of the company.

Tensions intensified between the two groups after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the move to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

In July 2025, Tata Sons had reportedly set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran's tenure - the holding company would continue to remain unlisted and that a resolution would be reached on the stake held by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group. However, the absence of unanimous support at the Board meeting prevented the proposal from moving forward.

Tata Group shares affected

Following Chandrasekan's resignation, shares of Tata Group companies - including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power Company - fell.

Tata Power was down 1.26 per cent, TCS fell 3.9 per cent, and Tata Steel dropped 1.83 per cent.

Tata Motors dropped 2.47 per cent, while Tejas Networks declined 2.34 per cent. Tata Consumer Products fell 1.81 per cent, Tata Communications lost 1.63 per cent, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) fell 1.24 per cent.