Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert Live Updates: Heavy rainfall is likely across several parts of India on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rain across northwest, central, east, northeast, west and peninsular regions.

According to the latest IMD forecast, issued on Friday night, several areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in parts of the country. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, flooding and other rain-related disruptions.

In northern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also likely to see widespread rainfall on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, while East Rajasthan is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.

In eastern India, widespread rainfall is expected over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Odisha faces a warning for very heavy rainfall on August 8, while Bihar is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall.

The Northeast is also expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states. In western India, widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, while parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat may also receive rain.

Southern and peninsular India are also expected to experience significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on August 8, with very heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

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