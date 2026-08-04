Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued district-wise nowcast warnings for several states on Tuesday, cautioning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next two to three hours.
A Red warning, indicating severe weather conditions requiring immediate action, has been issued for Patiala district in Punjab.
An Orange Warning has been issued for several districts across multiple states, where thunderstorms, lightning, winds of 40-60 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall (5-15 mm per hour or more) are very likely.
In Punjab, the warning covers Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Sangrur and SAS Nagar. In Uttar Pradesh, the affected districts include Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli and Unnao.
The alert also extends to Kasaragod in Kerala; Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi in Karnataka; Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh; Jiribam, Kamjong, Noney, Senapati and Tamenglong in Manipur; Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal; Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon and Wokha in Nagaland; Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar in Assam; Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal and Kurukshetra in Haryana; and Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.
The IMD has advised residents in all affected districts to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Today Weather LIVE: Heavy Rain To Lash Arunachal Till Wednesday
Heavy rain is likely to lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh on August 4 and 5, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Monday.
The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.
East Kameng is also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall. Most other districts have been placed under a 'yellow' watch, indicating the possibility of adverse weather, while a few districts remain under an 'orange' alert, asking residents to stay prepared.
On Wednesday, heavy rainfall activity is expected to ease further, with a yellow watch remaining in force for several districts, including Papum Pare, while no major warning has been issued for large parts of the state.
Monsoon LIVE Updates: UP To Get Relief From Humid Conditions, Weather Office Predicts Intense Rainfall Over Next 4-5 Days
Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing a deficient monsoon, recording 29 per cent below-normal rainfall so far, but weather conditions are expected to improve, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasting intense rainfall over the next four to five days.
According to the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, UP has received 271.3 mm rainfall against the normal 380.4 mm till August 3.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh has recorded a 34 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 268.3 mm against the normal 408.9 mm, while western Uttar Pradesh has received 275.5 mm against a normal of 340.6 mm, leaving it 19 per cent below average.
HimachalWeather Today LIVE Updates: 109 Roads Remain Blocked After Monsoon Rains
Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt essential services across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with 109 roads remaining blocked, six electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service and 30 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).