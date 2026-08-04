Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued district-wise nowcast warnings for several states on Tuesday, cautioning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next two to three hours.

A Red warning, indicating severe weather conditions requiring immediate action, has been issued for Patiala district in Punjab.

An Orange Warning has been issued for several districts across multiple states, where thunderstorms, lightning, winds of 40-60 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall (5-15 mm per hour or more) are very likely.

In Punjab, the warning covers Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Sangrur and SAS Nagar. In Uttar Pradesh, the affected districts include Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli and Unnao.

The alert also extends to Kasaragod in Kerala; Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi in Karnataka; Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh; Jiribam, Kamjong, Noney, Senapati and Tamenglong in Manipur; Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal; Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon and Wokha in Nagaland; Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar in Assam; Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal and Kurukshetra in Haryana; and Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The IMD has advised residents in all affected districts to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions.

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