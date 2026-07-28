Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Weather Office Issues Red Alert For 3 Hours

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday as thick clouds covered the skyline, prompting the weather department to issue a red alert for the national capital for the next three hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast relief from the prevailing heat in Delhi-NCR over the coming days. The heavy rainfall has now brought a noticable drop in temperatures.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR also received substantial rainfall on Monday evening, providing much-needed relief from hot and humid weather conditions.

The rainfall activity intensified across the national capital since morning, leading to waterlogging at many places, including Connaught Place, Khan Market Sadar Bazar and other parts of Central Delhi.

The waterlogging also traiggered to traffic congestion at several locations, with vehicles making beelines across affected stretches. School kids, too, faced difficulties as heavy rain and inundated roads disrupted public transport services, leaving many stranded.



Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, the weather office said.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The weather department has also forecast moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday.

Moderate rainfall has also been forecast at many places across Delhi over the next few days, while isloated areas may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 77 at 9 am in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.