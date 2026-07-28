Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Weather Office Issues Red Alert For 3 Hours

Several parts of Delhi-NCR also received substantial rainfall on Monday evening, providing much-needed relief from hot and humid weather conditions.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Weather Office Issues Red Alert For 3 Hours
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.
  • Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall, prompting a red alert for a few hours on Tuesday
  • IMD forecast relief from heat as temperatures dropped noticeably after rainfall
  • Waterlogging occurred in central Delhi areas like Connaught Place and Sadar Bazar
What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday as thick clouds covered the skyline, prompting the weather department to issue a red alert for the national capital for the next three hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast relief from the prevailing heat in Delhi-NCR over the coming days. The heavy rainfall has now brought a noticable drop in temperatures.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Several parts of Delhi-NCR also received substantial rainfall on Monday evening, providing much-needed relief from hot and humid weather conditions.

The rainfall activity intensified across the national capital since morning, leading to waterlogging at many places, including Connaught Place, Khan Market Sadar Bazar and other parts of Central Delhi.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The waterlogging also traiggered to traffic congestion at several locations, with vehicles making beelines across affected stretches. School kids, too, faced difficulties as heavy rain and inundated roads disrupted public transport services, leaving many stranded.


Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, the weather office said.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The weather department has also forecast moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday.

Moderate rainfall has also been forecast at many places across Delhi over the next few days, while isloated areas may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 77 at 9 am in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Rain, Delhi-NCR Rain, Heavy Rain In Delhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com