Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning of intense monsoon activity, including torrential rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states on Monday.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the next 14 hours are expected to be particularly critical for several states as heavy rain and severe weather conditions intensify.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand throughout the week. Rainfall activity is also expected to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Monday onwards, with several places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the week.
In addition to heavy rain, the weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, urging people to avoid open areas during adverse weather.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Today Weather LIVE: Parts Of Rajasthan See Light To Moderate Rain
Parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, with heavy showers recorded at isolated places in Jalore and Sirohi districts, the Meteorological Centre here said on Monday.
The department forecast an increase in rainfall across the state later this week.
According to the Jaipur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), eastern parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains at a few places, while western regions recorded similar rainfall accompanied by thunder at isolated locations.
Abu Road in the Sirohi district recorded the highest rainfall at 86.5 mm, categorised as heavy rainfall, officials said.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 28.6 Degrees Celsius
Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning with a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Palam weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 27.8 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 24.8 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 27.5 degrees Celsius.
No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, Palam and Ayanagar in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, while Lodhi Road and the Ridge recorded only trace rainfall, the IMD said.
The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 101, in the 'moderate' category, for the second day in a row, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.