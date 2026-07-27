Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning of intense monsoon activity, including torrential rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states on Monday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the next 14 hours are expected to be particularly critical for several states as heavy rain and severe weather conditions intensify.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand throughout the week. Rainfall activity is also expected to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Monday onwards, with several places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the week.

In addition to heavy rain, the weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, urging people to avoid open areas during adverse weather.

Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:

