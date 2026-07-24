Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc are set to hold a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar at 10.30 am today, continuing their agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy as the Monsoon Session of Parliament has largely remained gridlocked over the issue.

The protest follows a direct face-off that broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday, as both sides staged simultaneous demonstrations at Makar Dwar.

The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while the NDA has accused them of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress posted the three demands that the opposition had which includes the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"There are 3 demands of the youth, which must be fulfilled. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, action must be taken against those who committed violence against students, Narendra Modi must apologize to the country's youth," the Congress posted.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: