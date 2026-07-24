Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc are set to hold a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar at 10.30 am today, continuing their agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy as the Monsoon Session of Parliament has largely remained gridlocked over the issue.
The protest follows a direct face-off that broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday, as both sides staged simultaneous demonstrations at Makar Dwar.
The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while the NDA has accused them of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue.
In a post on X, Congress posted the three demands that the opposition had which includes the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"There are 3 demands of the youth, which must be fulfilled. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, action must be taken against those who committed violence against students, Narendra Modi must apologize to the country's youth," the Congress posted.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates:
Centre Assures Constructive Dialogue, Positive Intervention On Paper Leak Issue
The Centre said on Friday that it remains committed to ensuring justice for students and strict action against anyone who tries to compromise their future.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on X that he and J P Nadda held a detailed discussion with Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
"Along with Union Minister for Health Sh @JPNadda Ji, met Shri Sonam Wangchuk Ji at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and held a detailed discussion on students' concerns. Assured a constructive dialogue and positive intervention from the Government, following which Sonam Ji decided to end his fast," Dr Singh said.
He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "government remains committed to ensuring justice for students and strict action against anyone who tries to compromise their future".
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Central government and Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in the country's examination system would be taken up in Parliament.
(IANS)
Make Statement Instead Of Delivering 'One-Sided Mann Ki Baat: Congress To PM
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said when Parliament is in session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be making a statement on the paper leaks issue on the floor of the House and not delivering a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat".
Kharge's remarks came after Modi announced on Thursday night in a video message that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week.
In a video message, PM Modi also said the contours of the bill would be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.
Reacting to the PM's remarks, Kharge said, "Before coming to Parliament today, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of batons and pellet guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system."
"When Parliament is in session, the prime minister is required to make a statement on the floor of the House. He should not be delivering a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.
(PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live: Opposition MPs To Protest Today
🔴#NewsAlert | Opposition MPs to protest in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament at 10:30 AM over students issue— NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2026