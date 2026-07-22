'Protest, Dissent Essential Parts Of Democracy': NEET Topper Aryan Gupta

NEET UG 2026 All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder Aryan Gupta, who scored 715 out of 720 in the re-conducted examination, has shared how he overcame the disappointment of the cancellation of the exam and stayed focused on his preparation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta said the cancellation had left him devastated. "I was disappointed at first because I was really devastated. I cried a lot that the paper was cancelled," he said.

However, he soon realised that he was not alone in facing the setback.

"It was unfair, but it was not just with me. Around 22 lakh aspirants had to go through the same situation and appear for the examination again. Somewhere along the line, I realised that I had got another chance. I started studying again from the very next day and gave my best every single day. The results are in front of me," he said.

Credits Parents, Brother And Teachers For Success

Gupta credited his family and teachers for helping him remain positive throughout the challenging period. He said his achievement would not have been possible without their constant support.

His father, Dr Sachin Gupta, is an anaesthesiologist, while his mother, Dr Reenu Gupta, is a gynaecologist. His elder brother is pursuing medical studies at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Delhi.

"My parents, my elder brother, and my teachers were my strongest foundation and biggest emotional support during this period," he said.

Advice For Future NEET Aspirants

Sharing advice for students preparing for future NEET examinations, Gupta emphasised the importance of trusting teachers, maintaining consistency, and staying disciplined throughout the preparation journey.

"Trust your teachers and follow their guidance. Give your best every day with consistency and discipline, and things will work out on their own," he said.

Calls For Reforms

Responding to a question on students participating in protests, Gupta acknowledged their concerns and expressed hope for improvements in the examination system.

"It's unfair, but protest and dissent are essential parts of a democracy. We can only hope that the system becomes better. There are flaws in every system, and I hope there will be reforms so that such paper leaks or incidents never happen again," he said.