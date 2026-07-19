NEET UG 2026 Top Performers: Over 58% Women Qualifiers, Age Group 17-19 Dominates

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 result on July 16, 2026. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET exam at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, according to NTA. Of these, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes, as per the official announcement.

Candidates must note that the NEET UG 2026 scorecards are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. According to the official announcement, more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age.

The testing agency also stated that 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, over 93 per cent appeared for the NEET UG for the first time. Additionally, 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

As per the official information, the highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal.

The NTA announced that more than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. "Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men," the official document stated.

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The testing agency has further stated that the counselling for the All-India Quota in MBBS/BDS is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quotas are conducted by respective state authorities. Candidates should rely only on official websites: neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and state counselling portals, the NTA has advised.