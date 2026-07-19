Katrina Kaif's 43rd Birthday Post Features Vicky Kaushal. Bonus: Son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif rang in her 43rd birthday on July 16 with husband Vicky Kaushal and their eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal. The actress shared a rare glimpse into the intimate celebration on Instagram. Among the pictures, one adorable moment quickly stole the spotlight as it offered a rare glimpse of the couple's bundle of joy.

The image showed Katrina affectionately kissing Vihaan's tiny hand while keeping his face hidden. The photos also featured solo snapshots of the birthday girl and a glimpse of Vicky.

In the caption, Katrina wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday."

Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Blessings and love."

Celebrities like Vaani Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal also shared an adorable picture from Katrina Kaif's birthday celebrations. The photo showed the actor hugging his wife and holding a slice of cake as the couple smiled for the camera.

Vicky wore a crisp white shirt, while Katrina looked effortlessly chic in a denim dress. He captioned the post simply in Hindi: “Jaan Ka Janamdin (My love's birthday)”. Read the full story here.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly first met in 2019 at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar and started dating that same year. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in December 2021.

They welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November 2025. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they named their son Vihaan after Vicky's character in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina Kaif is currently on a professional break from films to focus on motherhood. Her last major theatrical release was the 2024 neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.