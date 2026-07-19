Jasmine Sandlas Allegedly Inappropriately Touched By Fan During Dehradun Concert, Video Sparks Outrage

Jasmine Sandlas' recent concert in Dehradun is making headlines, but not for the music alone. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, with fans alleging that the Punjabi singer was inappropriately touched while meeting fans after her performance.

Jasmine Sandlas had performed at Parade Ground in Dehradun, where a large crowd turned up to watch her live. During the show, she sang some of her popular tracks, including Sip Sip, Shararat and Lawan.

The viral clip, shared by an X user, shows Jasmine walking towards the front row after fans cheered for her, stretched out their hands and offered her roses. She stepped closer to accept the flowers and greet her fans. Moments later, someone from the crowd appeared to touch the singer inappropriately.

The user who shared the video claimed the interaction became uncomfortable. The caption with the clip read, “Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public. She was performing in Dehradun. After she finished a song, the crowd in the front row cheered, offered roses, and reached out to shake hands.”

It further added, “She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately. We must respect others and behave properly. God only knows when the crowd will learn this.”

The video has since been widely shared online, with many users expressing concern over the alleged incident and calling for better crowd behaviour at public events.

Days before the Dehradun concert, Jasmine was in the news for a special personal announcement. During her concert in Delhi on July 11, the singer invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage and revealed that the two are engaged. She also proudly showed her engagement ring to the cheering audience. Click here to read the full story.