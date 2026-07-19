Casting To Costume Backlash: 5 Biggest Controversies Surrounding Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i>

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey released in theatres on July 17. Before hitting the big screen, the project sparked debates over its casting, costumes, historical accuracy, modern dialogue and the use of American accents.

Here's a list of controversies surrounding The Odyssey:

Casting choices

The biggest controversy began after the cast was announced. The film stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, transgender actor Elliot Page and rapper Travis Scott.

Many people questioned Nolan's decision to cast Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. In Homer's poem, Helen is described as having "white arms," and some social media users pointed to her African roots and argued that the role should have gone to an actress who matched that description more closely.

Others criticised the casting of transgender actor Elliot Page as the Greek warrior Sinon. Rapper Travis Scott's role as a Greek bard also surprised many viewers. Some fans also pointed out that there are no major actors of Greek or Mediterranean origin in the film, even though the story is set in ancient Greece.

Costumes

Another major controversy surrounds the film's look. Critics said that the costumes, armour, weapons and ships shown in the trailers do not match the time period in which The Odyssey is set. They said some soldiers wear armour that looks medieval instead of Bronze Age Greek armour. They also said some ships resemble Viking ships rather than ancient Greek vessels.

Historical inaccuracies

Audiences and classicists have debated Nolan's creative licence in bringing the ancient Bronze Age world to life. The filmmaker used a modern Norwegian vessel to represent Odysseus' fleet. This constitutes an anachronism of a couple of thousand years, as Viking longships did not exist during the Late Bronze Age. The armour worn by the characters also drew heavy criticism for looking more like medieval designs than Mycenaean-era equipment.

Modern dialogue and American accents

The trailers also sparked debate over the way characters speak. Many fans were surprised to hear characters using modern words such as "Dad." Others questioned why actors like Matt Damon and Tom Holland speak with American accents in a story based on ancient Greece.

Nolan's interview

When asked about the online furore and historical scrutiny, Christopher Nolan's response attracted another wave of backlash. In an interview with The Telegraph, he directly dismissed the early backlash as "irrelevant".

Nolan said, "Comes with the territory. These conversations that happen before people see the film - they're always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet."

The Odyssey has taken the global box office by storm. The film debuted to a whopping $257.8 million worldwide, as reported by Deadline.

