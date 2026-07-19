"He Was So Proud": Shashwat Sachdev To NDTV On Aditya Dhar's Reaction To His National Award Win

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370, says the recognition came as a complete surprise and is something he will cherish for years to come.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Shashwat reflected on the honour, the philosophy behind the film's music, and the emotional conversations he had with filmmaker Aditya Dhar after the announcement.

Speaking about winning the National Award, Shashwat said the biggest reward for any artist is the love they receive from audiences.

"I think the truest recognition is when people love you for your work. An award like this feels like a form of affection coming back to you, from the jury and from the audience. So, more than anything else, what I feel is gratitude," he said.

The composer revealed that he was caught completely off guard when the winners were announced.

"When I first heard the news, I was genuinely very, very surprised. My wife was the one who told me, and for a few moments I did not quite know how to react because I truly had not expected it," he shared.

Shashwat also opened up about the creative process behind Article 370, explaining that the film's music was created without trying to follow trends.

"The music of Article 370 came from a very pure, almost uncompromising space," he said, adding that the score "was deeply influenced by Western classical movements and by some of my favourite works of Chopin," while the songs "were rooted in Indian classical music."

Calling it "quite purist in its approach," he admitted that he never expected it to receive this level of recognition.

"That is why this feels especially meaningful. Something that was created with so much honesty has been received with so much love," he said.

Reflecting on what the honour means to him personally, Shashwat added, "At this stage of my career, it gives me a quiet sense of pride, but also a great deal of humility. Years from now, I think I will look back at this moment and simply feel fortunate that the work was heard, understood and embraced."

'Aditya Has Always Looked At Me As A Younger Brother'

Shashwat also revealed that one of the first people he spoke to after the announcement was Article 370 director Aditya Dhar.

"Yes, I spoke with Aditya several times after the announcement," he said.

"He has always looked at me as a younger brother, and whenever I speak to him, there is this wonderful feeling of security. I can also hear how genuinely proud he is of whatever I do, and that is very special."

The composer said relationships like these are rare in the film industry.

"In a profession where everyone is constantly moving from one project to the next, it is rare and beautiful to have people who truly stand behind you and believe in your work. Aditya has been that person for me, and sharing this moment with him made it even more emotional."

While he is yet to have a proper conversation with actor Yami Gautam, who won the National Award for Best Actress for Article 370, Shashwat said he was thrilled by her achievement.

"I have not yet had a proper conversation with Yami, but I am incredibly happy for her," he said.

Praising her performance, he added, "What she brought to Article 370 was so powerful, controlled and deeply felt. This recognition is completely deserved."

Shashwat concluded by saying that the recognition belongs to everyone who believed in the film.

"For both Yami and Aditya, I would simply say that I am proud to have been a part of this film and proud that something we all believed in so deeply has received this kind of honour. It is a memory we will carry with us for a very long time."

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