"What Happened To Him?": Salman Khan's Latest Video Has Fans Worried. Watch

Salman Khan's latest public outing in Mumbai has caught the attention of fans for an unexpected reason. While the actor attended an official event organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), it was his appearance in the videos from the programme that became the biggest talking point online.

On Friday, Salman visited the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), where he inaugurated the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room).

During the visit, the 60-year-old actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries as part of the programme. Videos and pictures from the event were widely shared online, but the conversation soon shifted from the inauguration to Salman's physical appearance.

Fans React To Viral Videos

Many social media users said they were worried after seeing the actor in the clips.

One fan wrote, “He Looks sick. God Bless you.”

Another commented, “My hero is getting old.”

A user asked, “Ye kya hogaya bhai ko? [What has happened to Bhai.]”

One comment read, “Something really bad is happening to Salman.”

Another person wrote, “I hate to see him getting old”

A fan also said, “He is approximately 65. But thik hai. Har koi old hota hai. Still we love u bhai.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was most recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also stars in it alongside Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, also features Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.