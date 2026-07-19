<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Akanksha Chamola Says She Is "Misunderstood" For Being Gaurav Khanna's Wife

Actress Akanksha Chamola opened up about being judged for her identity as actor Gaurav Khanna's wife during the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2.

During the Judgment Day at the end of week three, Akanksha was among the five contestants marked "at risk", along with Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. As part of the episode, actor Arjun Kapoor interacted with the contestants, while hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had the power to save one of the five contestants.

Farah and Riteish unanimously chose to save Akanksha, praising her for owning her truth with grace and conviction.

Reacting to the decision, Akanksha Chamola thanked the hosts and said the moment felt like validation after months of being misunderstood.

"Thank you so much. It feels great to get this validation from you all. It feels very good because in the last few months, I have been so misunderstood, across the entire country... for being someone's wife and behaving in a certain way," she said.

"Now if I am clearing certain doubts about people, and about how a woman is supposed to behave and how she is, I am very glad that you have explained that to me. It really means a lot. I am very grateful," she added.

At the premiere of the season, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna had been living separately for almost a year and were moving towards a divorce. However, when Gaurav entered the show to support her, he clarified that they were still legally married and had not yet filed for divorce.

On the same show, Akanksha Chamola also spoke openly about her sexuality and revealed that she is bisexual. She said she is attracted to women and feels emotionally safe and comfortable around them. She explained that she loves feminine energy and does not believe in the stereotype that women cannot be good friends because of jealousy or competition.