<i>Ramayana</i> Actor Addinath Kothare, Wife Urmila Kanetkar Announce Divorce After 15 Years

Popular Marathi actor Addinath Kothare and his wife, actor Urmila Kanetkar, took to Instagram earlier today to share a joint statement on their separation. They confirmed that they have decided to part ways after 15 years.

The Post

The post read, "To our friends, media, and well-wishers, after much thought and consideration, Urmila Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support."

It continued, "We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and for the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives."

"In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding," the statement concluded.

About Addinath Kothare And Urmila Kanetkar

Love blossomed between Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar on the sets of the 2006 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film was directed by Addinath Kothare's father, Mahesh Kothare, and also marked Urmila Kanetkar's film debut.

They married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Jizah in 2018.

Urmila Kanetkar is known for her work in Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, and has worked in both Hindi and Telugu cinema.

Addinath Kothare's work spans Marathi and Hindi cinema. His popular projects include the romantic drama Chandramukhi, his National Award-winning directorial debut Paani, and his portrayal of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the Hindi film 83.

Addinath Kothare will next be seen in the highly anticipated epic Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, he is playing the role of Bharat.

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