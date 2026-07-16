Sohail Khan Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Child

Actor Sohail Khan opened up about a painful childhood experience on the latest episode of Alliance, saying he was "sexually harassed when he was young and kept the trauma to himself for years".

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Sohail Khan discussed how that experience shaped his opposition to ragging and bullying and influences how he parents his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Speaking with fellow contestants, Sohail said he regularly tells his children never to hesitate to come to him if they are bullied or made to feel uncomfortable.

"I am very against ragging. Main hamesha Yohan ko aur Nirvaan ko yeh poochta tha, 'Beta, don't feel shy or don't feel embarrassed to come and tell me that if somebody is bullying you,' kyunki yeh mere saath hua hai," he said.

Sohail said he had carried his own ordeal in silence for many years before finally speaking to his father as an adult.

"In fact, I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. Jab main bada hua... when I actually became an adult, I went and confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, yeh mere saath hua hai.' He said, 'Beta tune yeh itne saalon tak?' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' Galti meri nahi thi. But at that time, you feel the shame," he shared.

Explaining why he presses the issue with his sons, Sohail said the earlier secrecy around his own experience motivates him to urge them to speak out if they ever face similar harm. "I just keep on telling my children, boss, kuch bhi ho jaye..." he said, encouraging them not to suffer in silence.

After he spoke, fellow contestants praised Sohail for his candour, hugged him and called him "damn brave."

Sohail Khan Recalls Wanting To Name His Son Ram

Aly complimented the former couple's parenting and said, "I have met them a few times, but they are very well-mannered. They are a copy of you."

Responding to him, Sohail shared that he and Seema had made a light-hearted agreement before the birth of their first child.

"When Seema was carrying Nirvaan, we jokingly decided that if we had a baby boy, I would get to name him, and if we had a baby girl, she would name her. I wanted to name my son Ram. Ram Khan. We are very secular that way," Sohail said.

However, things changed after their son was born.

"When Seema regained consciousness after giving birth, she had already thought of a name. The doctor said it was a boy, so I entered the room. She looked at me, still a little drowsy, and asked, 'How is Nirvaan doing?' She said it in such a way that I didn't want to change it after that," he recalled.

Sohail also joked that Nirvaan has grown up to have a personality that matches his name, describing him as calm and composed.

Sohail And Seema's Bond On Alliance

Since Seema entered Alliance, viewers have noticed the warmth and comfort the former couple shares despite their separation.

Welcoming Seema on the show, Sohail had said, "I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them."

Responding to Sohail after he blew her a kiss, Seema said, "Fancy meeting you, Sohail."

When host Kunal Kemmu asked who her ally in the game was, Seema replied, "I do have an ally in him. My only ally at the moment."

Later, Sohail admitted, "Looking at Seema, I was happy from within. It was great to see a family member finally."

Sohail Reflects On Their Marriage

In another episode, Sohail spoke candidly about the end of their marriage while making green tea for Seema.

When Nikhil Chinappa asked, "A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?" Sohail replied, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved."

He further added, "Live civil, be happy. She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Sohail And Seema's Life After Divorce

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after eloping and parted ways in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Speaking earlier about their arrangement, Sohail had said, "We don't get into each other's lives. When the kids come together, we come together. Both the kids stay with me, so she comes home to meet them three to four times a week. I have given her the keys; she can come whenever she wants. Being cordial is nice. Otherwise, it gets stressful for the kids. We have told both of them that they have the best of both."

Seema is currently in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, to whom she had been engaged before marrying Sohail.