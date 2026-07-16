Man With Rs 150 Crore Property Shot Dead By Son At Ghaziabad Home Over Land Dispute

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead in Ghaziabad's Modinagar late Wednesday night following an argument over property.

The accused fired four bullets from a pistol before fleeing the spot with the weapon. Four police teams have been formed to arrest him.

Police said the accused was drunk and shot his father during an argument over the property.

Victim Had Assets Worth Rs 150 Crore

The victim, 52-year-old Hariom Chaudhary, was a resident of Budana village in the Modinagar police station area. He was counted among the affluent farmers of the area.

According to police, Chaudhary owned 75 bighas of land in Modinagar and also had a market on Delhi-Meerut Road. His wealth is estimated to be around Rs 150 crore.

He is survived by his wife Anita and younger son Neeshu.

ACP Modinagar Bhaskar Verma said the elder son, Nikhil, was addicted to alcohol and the father often scolded him for it.

Chaudhary had already given him shops in the market and 25 bighas of land. However, Nikhil wanted the remaining land transferred to his name as well.

His father allegedly refused, telling him that he would waste it all on liquor and other indulgences.

Police said Hariom Chaudhary had dinner with his wife and younger son on Wednesday night. The elder son returned home late in an inebriated state.

An argument broke out after the father scolded him for drinking. During the altercation, Nikhil allegedly took out a pistol and shot his father.

One bullet hit Hariom on the face and he collapsed. The accused then allegedly fired more shots at his face, chest and abdomen.

Police said there were 4 to 6 bullet marks on the body.

Had Fired At Younger Brother In 2018 Too

During investigation it came to light that Nikhil often fought with his parents over drinking. In 2018 too, he had allegedly fired at his younger brother Neeshu following an argument. Police are now probing that case as well.