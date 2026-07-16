Asked About Therapy, Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'People Like Me Don't Need It'. Internet Reacts

Shehnaaz Gill found herself in the midst of an online debate after the actress shared her views in an interview. The clip quickly grabbed attention on the internet, triggering mixed reactions, especially after her old videos highlighting contrasting views resurfaced.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Shehnaaz about her views on therapy. “Ma'am, do you go to therapy?” The question caught the actress off guard, drawing a sharp reply. “Why therapy? There is no need for it. People who show attitude and ego in front of me need therapy. Those people need it who need to calm their ego. Not me, people like me don't need it,” she said.

Shehnaaz's reaction quickly grabbed attention, stirring up debate online. While some users were amused by it, others questioned her response. “She doesn't know, but she needs it,” one user wrote.

“Bro asked one question and accidentally opened a full therapy referral department,” another commented.

“She sounds too overconfident and oversmart nowadays,” someone else added.

“Therapy is not wrong, but she's too (stupid) to understand this,” an individual noted.

Some fans showed their support for the actress. “Why is she assuming that Shehnaaz needs therapy? Is she a doctor?” one of them asked.

“Why should she take therapy? Why even ask such a question?” another shared.

As the discussion gained momentum, an old video of the actress resurfaced online in which she had openly spoken about seeking professional help for her mental well-being.

In a 2025 conversation with Curly Tales, Shehnaaz candidly opened up about undergoing therapy to deal with anger issues. “I have taken a lot of therapy, especially for my anger issues,” she shared at that time. She also advocated for normalising therapy, stating that it can be helpful to a lot of people.

“There comes a time when everybody needs therapy. Everyone should take therapy because people think they are perfect, but nobody is perfect, and everyone can benefit from it,” she advised.

The resurfaced video ignited fresh discussions online. While some felt there was an apparent contradiction between her remarks, others said that her recent response was triggered by the way the question was asked.