Asked About Therapy, Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'People Like Me Don't Need It'. Internet Reacts

- Shehnaaz Gill said she does not need therapy, but others with ego issues do
- Her comment on therapy sparked mixed reactions and online debate
- Fans supported her stance, questioning why she should need therapy
Shehnaaz Gill found herself in the midst of an online debate after the actress shared her views in an interview. The clip quickly grabbed attention on the internet, triggering mixed reactions, especially after her old videos highlighting contrasting views resurfaced.
During an interview with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Shehnaaz about her views on therapy. “Ma'am, do you go to therapy?” The question caught the actress off guard, drawing a sharp reply. “Why therapy? There is no need for it. People who show attitude and ego in front of me need therapy. Those people need it who need to calm their ego. Not me, people like me don't need it,” she said.
WTF!! Shehnaaz got triggered When an interviewer asked this— Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 15, 2026
Interviewer to Shehnaaz: Mam Do you want therapy??
Shehnaaz replied angrily: why therapy?? I don't need therapy other people should take therapy who is showing attitude to me pic.twitter.com/asDl7T390J
Shehnaaz's reaction quickly grabbed attention, stirring up debate online. While some users were amused by it, others questioned her response. “She doesn't know, but she needs it,” one user wrote.
She doesn't know, but she needs it.— Cricket Dukan (@CricketDukan) July 15, 2026
“Bro asked one question and accidentally opened a full therapy referral department,” another commented.
Interviewer: “Do you want therapy?” ????— Pooja Talwar (@PoojaTalwar21) July 15, 2026
Shehnaaz: “Why me? Send the people showing me attitude!” ????????
Bro asked one question and accidentally opened a full therapy referral department. ????
“She sounds too overconfident and oversmart nowadays,” someone else added.
She sounds too overconfident and over smart nowadays as if isse jyada samajdar and hoshiyar koi hai hi nahi pure industry main.. her humble ness was a thing which I liked the fame is getting to her it seems— Shivangi24 (@Shivangee2424) July 15, 2026
“Therapy is not wrong, but she's too (stupid) to understand this,” an individual noted.
Therapy is not wrong but she's too gawar to understand this— pri Jos (@puru345) July 15, 2026
Some fans showed their support for the actress. “Why is she assuming that Shehnaaz needs therapy? Is she a doctor?” one of them asked.
why is she assuming that shehnaz needs therapy!! is she a doctor!! These youtuber doesn't have any brain!!— Sachin Thapa (@Sachin_thapa01) July 15, 2026
“Why should she take therapy? Why even ask such a question?” another shared.
Why should she take therapy!? Ese question kyu hi puchna!? Again, no context, just a clip to defame her.— Jounu Saba (@JounuSaba4444) July 15, 2026
As the discussion gained momentum, an old video of the actress resurfaced online in which she had openly spoken about seeking professional help for her mental well-being.
In a 2025 conversation with Curly Tales, Shehnaaz candidly opened up about undergoing therapy to deal with anger issues. “I have taken a lot of therapy, especially for my anger issues,” she shared at that time. She also advocated for normalising therapy, stating that it can be helpful to a lot of people.
“There comes a time when everybody needs therapy. Everyone should take therapy because people think they are perfect, but nobody is perfect, and everyone can benefit from it,” she advised.
The resurfaced video ignited fresh discussions online. While some felt there was an apparent contradiction between her remarks, others said that her recent response was triggered by the way the question was asked.