When Namit Malhotra Compared Ramayana With <i>Dune 3</i> And <i>The Odyssey</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film will be released in two parts. Ramayana Part One is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.

The film has already created massive buzz among cinema lovers. Interestingly, producer Namit Malhotra once shared that Ramayana will arrive at a time when audiences will also be looking forward to global spectacles like Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey. He believed the film would stand out by introducing one of the world's oldest stories to a global audience in a fresh way.

Speaking to Fandango in April, he said, “What is interesting, and it was a perspective I actually heard from someone in America itself – it was like – ‘You are bringing us the first story of the world or the first story of the universe, but it's something we don't know much about. So, it's almost like you are telling us a timeless story, but it's actually… we are going to discover it for the first time.'”

He also explained why he believes Ramayana remains relevant today despite audiences having access to several big-screen epics. He said, “There's a lot of freshness and excitement towards it. Obviously, every Indian, their heart beats with this story. All of us, our parents, our grandparents, generations before us – have all learned the Ramayana, heard the Ramayana, experienced it in various different forms. It's very interesting to sort of bring something with that big screen spectacle, but with the heart that every Indian cares about to the world. That I think is very, very relevant.”

Referring to Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey, Namit Malhotra added, “With all the other epics that you just mentioned, the audiences in cinemas want to see something that is new and different. Their mindset is a lot more open to consuming different types of stories. I think we've all seen enough of the same fare. But I think now it's about what new can we bring?”

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

The trailer for Ramayana Part One will be dropped on July 24. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers will present the film's first look at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 23.

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