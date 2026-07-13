<i>Digger</i> Trailer: Tom Cruise Plays An Oil Mogul Caught In A World On The Brink

The poster and trailer for Tom Cruise's new film Digger, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G Iñárritu, were released on Monday. The film features Cruise in the unusual role of an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological catastrophe.

Shot entirely on VistaVision, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and is set to release in cinemas across India on October 2.

The trailer gives audiences their first glimpse of Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company is believed to have caused an environmental crisis with the potential to spark a nuclear war.

As the consequences of his actions spiral out of control, Digger sets out on a mission to convince the world that only he can save humanity before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.

The makers have described the film as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions".

Digger is an original production from Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

Alongside Cruise, the film stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The screenplay has been written by Iñárritu, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman.

The film has been produced by Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise, and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

Lubezki has also worked as the film's director of photography, while Conor O'Neill and Stephen Mirrione are the editors.

The technical team also includes costume designer Jacqueline West, make-up and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi, casting director Francine Maisler, production designers Dennis Gassner and Richard Johnson, prosthetic make-up designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.