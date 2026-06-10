Beau Bridges Applauds 'Jerry Maguire’ Costar Tom Cruise’s Daring Stunts: "He Just Gets Better With Age"

Beau Bridges has nothing but admiration for his 90s romcom drama Jerry Maguire's co-star Tom Cruise. Attending a Matlock For Your Consideration event last week, Bridges praised the 63-year-old's dedication to his craft, saying Cruise continues to raise the bar in Hollywood.

Speaking to People, Bridges said, “I really appreciated working with him. He's a wonderful actor and just gets better with age. I mean, he's still doing all those crazy stunts and stuff. Yeah. And I like working with him. I thought he was great.”

Cruise has built a reputation as one of the film industry's most fearless stars, performing many of his high-risk stunts himself in blockbuster franchises such as Mission: Impossible, Top Gun and Jack Reacher. His commitment to action sequences has become a defining part of his career and earned widespread admiration from colleagues and fans alike.

Ethan Hawke Is ‘Angry' With Tom Cruise

Earlier this year, actor Ethan Hawke expressed that he has grown “angry” with Cruise's dedication to performing dangerous stunts as it has raised expectations for actors across Hollywood.

Speaking to Variety at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Hawke said that Cruise has “totally changed what's expected for actors.”

“Tom Cruise has totally changed what's expected for actors,” Hawke said, adding that some performers now feel judged if they rely on professional stunt teams.

“Some part of me is getting angry over the years because everyone somehow feels like they're less if they use a stunt team.”

Tom Cruise ‘Almost Broke' His Back

Cruise's latest action exploits nearly came at a cost. In behind-the-scenes footage released for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the actor revealed that he “almost broke” his back while filming a high-flying biplane sequence.

The scene featured Cruise's character Ethan Hunt leaping from one aircraft to another while hanging onto a wing thousands of feet in the air. “Oh, this almost broke my back,” Cruise was quoted as saying by Entertainment Weekly.

Despite the physical risks, Cruise shows no signs of slowing down. The actor is set to return to one of his most beloved franchises with Top Gun 3 currently in development.

Beau Bridges's Professional Front

The actor remains busy on television, starring as Howard “Senior” Markston in the hit legal drama Matlock. The series, led by Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, has enjoyed strong success since its debut in 2024. Following a successful season 2 in 2025, Matlock was renewed for season 3 in January.