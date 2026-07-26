Ryan Gosling Joins MCU As Ghost Rider. Bonus: New Black Panther Reveal

Marvel Studios unveiled two major additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con. The studio officially introduced the next actor to take on the mantle of Black Panther following the late Chadwick Boseman's iconic portrayal of T'Challa. Ryan Gosling was also revealed as the new Ghost Rider, previously portrayed by Nicolas Cage. The back-to-back announcements sparked excitement among MCU fans and set the stage for the franchise's next chapter.

David Jonsson To Play The New Black Panther

Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige dropped the big news at Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The makers confirmed that a third Black Panther film is officially in development and will feature a new actor in the lead role.

David Jonsson will play T'Challa, the son of the late Chadwick Boseman's character. The film is set for a theatrical release on December 15, 2028. “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said on stage.

Black Panther 3 will follow Prince T'Challa II as he comes of age after being introduced as a child in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coogler will direct the film, with Letitia Wright returning as Shuri and Winston Duke as M'Baku.

Ryan Gosling As Ghost Rider

One of the biggest reveals from the event was Ryan Gosling being cast as Ghost Rider in a standalone Marvel Studios film. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy and is slated for release in 2028.

Levy has also collaborated with Gosling on Star Wars: Starfighter. He said that working with the actor on the film made him even more eager to bring Ghost Rider to the screen. Levy added that once Gosling started talking about the character, he instantly wanted to make the film and promised audiences they would see it in 2028.

Gosling becomes only the second actor to play Ghost Rider on the big screen after Nicolas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

With these major casting announcements, Marvel has set the stage for an exciting new era of the MCU.