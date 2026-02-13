Black Panther And Leopard Spotted Together Drinking Water At Bhadra Tiger Reserve In Karnataka Wins Hearts Online

A rare and beautiful wildlife moment from Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has amazed nature lovers across the country. A black panther and a leopard were seen drinking water together, side by side, in a scene that is seldom witnessed in the wild. The video of this encounter quickly spread on Instagram and offered people a quiet look into the hidden life of India's forests.

The video begins with a leopard calmly drinking water. A short while later, a black leopard slowly approaches from behind and stands beside it. The two large predators are then seen standing side by side, their clear shadows visible on the surface of the water. This peaceful sight surprised many, as it's rare to see two predators so peacefully together.

The video was shared by Sohan Singh on his Instagram handle. Singh, who shared the video, wrote that when everything comes together at the right time, something special is achieved. He described the black leopard and its fearless mother drinking water in the tranquil Bhadra backwaters. He also stated that this moment is so special that it will remain etched in Bhadra's memories for years to come.

Viewers online called it a once-in-a-lifetime sight and praised Singh for capturing this rare moment so beautifully.

Bhadra Tiger Reserve is located in the Western Ghats region of Karnataka. It spans parts of Chikmagalur district, including Chikmagalur, Narasimharajapura, and Tarikere taluks, as well as parts of Shimoga district, including Bhadravati taluk. The reserve is known for its rich wildlife and beautiful natural scenery.

Within hours of being shared, the video quickly spread on social media. Many users expressed their amazement at the calm demeanour of the two animals.

